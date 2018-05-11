Becker Community Meeting Held on Scrap Metal Company’s Plans

Some Residents Voiced Concerns

BECKER, Minn. (AP) – Some residents of Becker aren’t happy that a Minneapolis scrap metal company with a history of air pollution problems is eyeing that community.

Northern Metal Recycling in March 2017 agreed to move a metal shredder out of north Minneapolis to settle air pollution concerns with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The company also was hit with a $1 million civil penalty.

The company plans to move its shredding operations to Becker.

KMSP-TV reports that a community meeting was held Thursday, and some residents voiced concerns.

MPCA spokesman Ralph Pribble said the agency approves of the move.

Northern Metals Chief Operating Officer Scott Helberg said maintaining air quality is of personal importance to him – he lives in Becker and has family there.