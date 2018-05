Capitol Rally Saturday to Focus on High Cost of Insulin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Saturday rally planned at the state Capitol aims to call attention to the soaring cost of diabetes drugs.

The American Diabetes Association says nearly 7 1/2 million Americans who use insulin to control diabetes saw the price triple from 2002 to 2013.

Nicole Smith-Holt of Richfield is one who wants stronger regulation of pharmaceutical companies.

She plans to speak at the rally, telling about her son’s death.

Twenty-six-year-old Alec Smith died because he couldn’t afford insulin.

State Rep. Erin Murphy authored a bill in Smith’s name authorizing the state to buy bulk insulin at a discount and make it available to diabetes patients with emergency needs.

However, the bill won’t get a vote this session.

Saturday’s rally is being coordinated by the advocacy group Right Care Alliance.