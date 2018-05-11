Climbing Ely’s Peak with Vertical Endeavors

Active Adventures: Rock Climbing

DULUTH, Minn. – As the weather begins to warm Northlanders are venturing outside to enjoy the nature and all the activities that come with it.

For this week’s Active Adventures FOX 21 went rock climbing with Vertical Endeavors at Ely’s Peak.

Vertical Endeavors offers several outdoor climbing options and can be reached at (218) 279-9980, or www.verticalendeavors.com/outdoor.

The Duluth Climbers Coalition is hosting a Flock to the Rock event on July 14 that is open to the public.

To learn more head to duluthclimbers.org.