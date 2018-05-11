Community Helps Raise Funds for International Adoption

SOLON SPRINGS, Wis.- Nearly one year ago today a family in Solon Springs Wisconsin decided to add another member. Now the Dahlberg’s are finalizing finally bringing an 8-year-old girl home from China. The adoption process has been challenging but fox 21’s Lauren Leigh reports it has been made possible through the help of the community.

The Dalhbergs have the mounds of paperwork filled out, their hearts, and home ready for little Anna. The family hopes to bring Anna back to the United States by this July.

“Lots of love, tears of joy, anticipation, fear they’re mixed in like for any parent expecting a new one,” mother Julie Dahlberg said.

They were inspired to adopt internationally after meeting two little girls from Bulgaria and China.

“These young ladies helped me through a dark time when I was kind of down and out and they showed me that there’s more to life than just me,” Julie said.

But international adoption can be pricey, the average cost is nearly $40,000. On top of adoption funds the Dahlbergs are also funding the family of four to all meet Anna together in China.

A lot of work and yet a lot of expecting and hoping,” daughter Beth Dahlberg said.

This weekend they’re hosting a rummage sale at the Old Village Hill.

All funds will go towards bringing Anna home.

“It’s scary it’s hard but again never give up its always, always trust go knows what you need and he will help you through it,” Beth said.

Community members are filling purchasing items for the cause, while others are dropping items off to sell for Anna’s fund.

“The generosity of our friends and family and complete strangers has just blown me away through this whole journey,” Julie said.

Julie Dahlberg is even selling plants from her garden.

The Dahlbergs are hosting a silent auction in which you can even participate online,other donations can be made on their go-fund me page.

For more information visit Dahlberg Family Adoption.