Congdon Students Continue Getting in Gear

Rainy Weather Postponed Bike, Walk to School Day for Students at Congdon Park Elementary; Event Continues to Grow

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in 1997 students, staff and parent organizers took part in the first ever National Walk to School Day.

In 2012, National Bike to School Day became a reality.

The day technically happened on Wednesday, May 9 this year, but due to rainy, cold weather in the Northland, students held off to celebrate until the following day.

“Last year we had 140 kids bike to school,” said Michelle Pierson, parent coordinator of Walk/Bike to School Day.

It was a scene full of smiles as students and their parents arrived at Congdon Park Elementary School in Duluth Thursday morning.

“It’s so cool to see so many people participate this year,” said Pierson.

Pierson helps plan two big outdoor events ever year at Congdon; a walk to school day in the fall, and a walk/bike to school day in the spring.

“It’s really pretty because the sun is shining on all the leaves and the grass,” said Harper, a student at Congdon Park Elementary.

Students from near and far waking up a few minutes early to strap on helmets and raise kickstands.

“It was really cool because we had the fresh air and we got to see stuff that we normally weren’t able to see when driving to school. So it was a

pretty new experience for me,” said Josiah, a student at Congdon Park Elementary.

Organizers hope this first time adventure for many will become a new reality in the future.

“I think even the kids who weren’t able to join us today saw the energy and see the excitement,” said Pierson.

A type of refreshing peer pressure to help practice safe and healthy habits when getting to school.

“It inspires kids to say hey mom, hey dad, can we try this next year,” said Pierson.

“I like walking and biking because it has more exercise but I don’t like it in the winter because it would be cold,” said Marley, a student at Congdon Park Elementary.

This year, approximately more than 300 students decided to join in on the fun, either biking or walking their way to class, all while making memories in the meantime.

“I got to come with my mom and my little baby brother,” said Josiah.

Happening Friday, May 11, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine will host the 7th annual Mayor’s Bike Ride and Luncheon.

The event kicks off at 11:45 a.m. from Duluth City Hall.

Riders will make their way to Clyde Iron Works for lunch and a presentation regarding biking in the Twin Ports.