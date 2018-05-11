Daycare Shortage Leaves Northland Families With Limited Options

St. Louis Co. Public Health and Human Services hosted a public meeting to discuss possible solutions

DULUTH, Minn. – The recent announcement that a major daycare facility is closing its doors in Duluth has left some parents feeling stressed out about what to do next.

Last week, the Benedictine Health System announced they’ll be shutting down their infant and toddler center in mid-June.

Northland parents say there is a major shortage of affordable daycare available. After the announcement that his child’s daycare center was closing down, Duluth parent Matthew Munger was left with few options.

“It really puts a lot of stress on our family,” Munger said. “My wife and I, every night, we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do, what’s the next step, and still maintain a decent family life.”

The St. Louis Co. Public Health and Human Services hosted a meeting on Thursday with parents and daycare providers to discuss options moving forward.

“Hopefully something can get started. I know it’s not going to happen over night,” Munger said. “Right now, it’s a fact of trying to get funding, and into the right people’s hands and people that understand the daycare business.”