Eskomos Walk Off With a Win

Eskomos battle back against Hermantown, defeating the Hawks with a walk off hit

ESKO, Minn.- Esko went head to head with Hermantown Friday. The Hawks were up 2-3 through the top of the 7th inning. But, the Eskomos took full advantage of their last at bats.

Carter Northey got things going with an RBI single up the middle. That brought in Ryan Nelson for the tying run. James Legarde would end the game with a shot to the outfield.

Eskomos would take the game 4-3 in a walk off victory over the Hawks.