It’s A Festiversary at Bent Paddle Brewing Company

Fourteen specialty infusion beers will be available for Festiversary.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company is turning five years old and you’re invited to the party.

It’s a Festiversary.

This year’s event will be the first one held at the new taproom.

You’ll find live music and other community partners.

Bent Paddle staff say it’s the seventh largest brewery in Minnesota.

Fourteen specialty infusion beers will be available for the celebration.

Organizers tell us the event also celebrates the growth in the neighborhood.

“Duluth is growing. We have so many tourists a year. We feel such a great part of opening up this other neighborhood for all of Duluthians to come experience as well as travelers.”

Festiversary is on Satuday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.