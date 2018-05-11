It’s A Festiversary at Bent Paddle Brewing Company

Fourteen specialty infusion beers will be available for Festiversary.
Haydee Clotter,

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company is turning five years old and you’re invited to the party.

It’s a Festiversary.

This year’s event will be the first one held at the new taproom.

You’ll find live music and other community partners.

Bent Paddle staff say it’s the seventh largest brewery in Minnesota.

Fourteen specialty infusion beers will be available for the celebration.

Organizers tell us the event also celebrates the growth in the neighborhood.

“Duluth is growing. We have so many tourists a year. We feel such a great part of opening up this other neighborhood for all of Duluthians to come experience as well as travelers.”

Festiversary is on Satuday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Related Post

Bent Paddle Brewing Company Releases New Symphony-...
Twin Ports JOYRIDE Program Offers Safe Ride Option...
Bent Paddle Opens New Taproom
Bent Paddle Brewing Teams Up with Northwoods Women...

You Might Like