‘Jackets Eliminated, Saints Advance in UMAC Tournament

UWS falls to Northwestern 10-9 while CSS advances to the UMAC title game.

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMAC baseball tournament continued at Wade Stadium Friday afternoon. Wisconsin-Superior played in an elimination game against Northwestern. The Yellowjackets led 9-5 going into the seventh. Then the Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off two-run double to eliminate UWS from the playoffs.

St. Scholastica took care of business on their end as they defeated Bethany Lutheran 4-2. Joe Gonrowski got the win on the mound for the Saints.