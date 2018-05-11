Junk Hunting Takes Over Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center

The Duluth Junk Hunt runs from Friday, May 11 until Saturday, May 12; The Event is in It's 6th Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota fishing opener may be Saturday, but on Friday hundreds of folks started hunting for junk at the 6th annual Duluth Junk Hunt.

The two day event is taking place at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center at 120 North 30th Avenue West.

Founder Emily Broman started the event back in 2012 because she realized there was nothing like it being organized in the Northland.

Broman tells FOX 21, vendors come from all across the Midwest and there’s always new treasure to find.

“Everything is always going to be different, because all of our vendors are out picking and they never know what they’re going to run across,” said Broman.

When the event began, only a half dozen vendors were taking part. Now, more than 110 vendors are set up for the weekend.

The Duluth Junk Hunt will run from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

There is a team of “Junk Hunks” on hand to help carry any heavy purchases.

Admission is $5 with part of the proceeds going to the Encounter Youth Center in Duluth.

