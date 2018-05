Late Surge Pushes Hermantown Past St Francis

hawks score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat the saints 7-4

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown hosted St. Francis Friday afternoon. At the top of the sixth the score was tied 2-2. But, in the bottom of the inning, Hermantown sprang into action, putting up 5 runs.

Hawks took the game 7-4.