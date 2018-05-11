Leafline Labs Faces Major Profit Losses

DULUTH, Minn. – A major setback tonight for Minnesota’s medical marijuana industry.

One of the two distributors in the state is facing serious financial losses; a total of $12 million dollars since they first started selling the medicine in 2015.

And now Leafline says one of their co-founders is no longer working with the company in any capacity.

We talked to Andrew Bachman just weeks ago when we was still the CEO of Leafline.

At the time he did express great optimism for the future of medical cannabis despite state restrictions that led to a slow start.

He pointed to data that shows the number of patients in Minnesota is rapidly increasing.

Right now there are 428 medical marijuana patients in the Duluth region.

“You have to have drops, before you have ripples before you have waves. Minnesota had to start somewhere. Was our law perfect? I would suggest that most laws are not and there are things that you know today that perhaps retrospectively we would have done differently in the way the law came about,” says former Leafline CEO Andrew Bachman.

It’s important to know that Minnesota is one of the most restrictive of 30 states that allow medical marijuana.

