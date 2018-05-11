“Make it OK” Campaign Stops at Duluth Area Family YMCA

A Full List of Events is Planned by Northland Healthy Minds throughout the Month of May to Combat Mental Illness Stigma

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks visiting the Duluth Area Family YMCA on Friday had the chance to learn more about the stigma surrounding mental illness, and even sign a pledge to speak up about the ongoing issue.

Northland Healthy Minds is a volunteer group that has come together to bring the “Make it OK” campaign to the Duluth area.

The group is hoping to help stomp out the stigma when it comes to mental health.

At the YMCA, supporters could sign the pledge and receive information on the topic.

Organizers hope the campaign will get people talking instead of judging.

“We’re trying to make it okay so being able to freely talk about mental illness, to be able to talk to people and give that support,” said Heather Klingsporn, HR Coordinator at the Duluth Area Family YMCA.

Research shows it can take nearly 10 years before someone suffering from mental illness will get the courage to seek help.

For a list of events happening to stomp the stigma in the Northland, click here.