Mayors’ Bike Ride Celebrates Biking in the Twin Ports

Annual event includes a discussion about bike infrastructure improvements

DULUTH, Minn. – Bicycling took center stage as the leaders of both Duluth and Superior came together for the annual Mayors’ Bike Ride and Luncheon.

More than a hundred bikers rode from Duluth City Hall to Clyde Iron Works for Lunch and then back to City Hall.

Many riders hope the event leads to more awareness about the city’s bike infrastructure needs.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get more bike lanes out there and it’ll be more accessible to riders,” said biker Danielle Goldfarb.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson thinks the ride is a great way to get outside and have a conversation about improving biking in the city.

She says she’s already seeing more bikers this spring than in past years.

“This is really about reminding people that we do have active transportation options and we’re going to be using the bike routes we ask people to use,” said Larson. “We’re going to be using the cross city trail, of course we have the lakewalk, we have other paved systems and then we do have some bike lanes in the city limits as well.”

The ride was part of the Zeitgeist Community’s Bus Bike Walk Duluth, a month-long series of community events.