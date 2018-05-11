Theater Group Brings Dark Comedy to Life at The Underground

Rubber Chicken Theater to Perform "Dr. Strangelove" Live Read

DULUTH, Minn. – Rubber Chicken Theater is bringing the laughs this weekend as they perform another Live Read.

The groups stages readings of classic movie scripts and this year they’re presenting the dark comedy, Dr. Strangelove.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at The Underground, 506 West Michigan Street, in downtown Duluth.

Tickets are $10.

For more information call (218) 213-2780 or head to www.RubberChickenTheater.com.