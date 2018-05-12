Bent Paddle Celebrates Their 5-Year Festiversary

Craft brewery has special brews available for the occasion

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company turned five years old Saturday and they celebrated with a Festiversary.

The Duluth-based craft brewery made some special brews for the annual event.

While there, guests could watch live music on two stages, play games, and celebrate all the Lincoln Park Craft District has to offer.

“Really this is a celebration of Duluth and craft beer and this absolutely gorgeous body of water that we have to share with people through our beer,” said Bent Paddle’s Taproom manager Pepin Young.

Bent Paddle just released a Tea Break Blonde. It’s their Paddle Break Blonde infused with tea and lemon.

That and some other seasonal brews will be available through the summer.