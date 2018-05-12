CSS Falls In UMAC Championship Game

Bethany Lutheran breaks the Saints' 20 year winning streak

DULUTH, Minn.- For the past 20 years, St. Scholastica Baseball has been the reigning champion of the UMAC Tournament title.

Today the Saints went head to head with Bethany Lutheran, losing game one 17-7, leading to a winner take all Championship game Saturday evening.

The score was tied at 1 through the 7th inning. In the top of the 8th, Bethany Lutheran scored on a sac fly. That one run was all it took to seal the victory, as the Vikings were able to hold the Saints for the remainder of the game.

The Vikings won 2-1, ending the CSS winning streak.