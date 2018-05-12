Local Organization Takes A Ride For Motorcycle Safety Awareness Billboards

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Motorcyclists in Superior went for a ride to raise money for a creative campaign on motorcycle safety awareness.

About 30 riders hit the road with Abate of Wisconsin, an organization that promotes motorcycle safety.

Organizers hope to put six billboards up, three in Superior and three in Duluth.

“Messages on the billboard are: “Look for motorcycles. Motorcycles are everywhere,” said Share the Road Instructor Patrick Meyer. “And the purpose is to get people who are in whatever form of vehicles, automobile, trucks and motorcycles also, cause we need to look for each other to be aware that we are out there in your presence.”

The money collected will pay for next year’s billboards.

The group rode out to Proctor and then returned to Superior.

For more information on Abate of Wisconsin or if you’d like to donate click here.