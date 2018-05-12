Minnesota Fishing Opener Kicks Off

Half a million anglers are expected to hit the water this weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Fishing Opener is finally here and it’s a day many people have been waiting for.

Several people were at Island Lake in Duluth.

One fisherman was looking to reel in walleye. He used the opener as a way to bond with his younger cousin.

“It’s been a blast,” said Joey Sertich. “We’ve been moving around from different spots to try and catch fish and it’s kind of been rough, but we’re going to keep at it.”

Gov. Mark Dayton also opened the season on Green Lake in Spicer and reeled in three bass.

He says it made his last fishing opener as governor special.

Moms aren’t required to have a license during the Take a Mom Fishing Weekend.