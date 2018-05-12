Volunteers Help Clean Up One of Duluth’s Most Popular Tourist Attractions

DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s most popular tourist areas has seen better days.

Recent storms have caused significant damage to the Lakewalk and now volunteers are cleaning it up.

One volunteer told me some people take the Lakewalk for granted, so coming together to help clean it up was the right thing to do.

If you ask Tim Carroll what Duluth’s Lakewalk represents he’ll proudly tell you.

“This is kind of the hub right here,” said Carroll. “This is it right here. This is what draws people.”

He owns Top Hat Carriage Service, which gives carriage rides on the Lakewalk.

“We pretty much live down here all summer, so this is important to us to get the place looking good,” said Carroll.

He was one of about 35 volunteers who decided to spend Saturday morning cleaning up the city’s Lakewalk.

“A wheelbarrow comes up and you got a pile of rocks or people raking it into a pile,” said Carroll. “If you’re done with your pile, you help the next person.

The city of Duluth Parks and Recreation organized the event.

“Helping remove some of the gravel from up past the Lakewalk and get it back down to the rocks, so that we can use the space better and make it look nicer,” said Minnesota GreenCorps Member Alayna Johnson.

City leaders and volunteers say this type of clean up gets the community involved and it’s important for tourism.

“It’s a big fixture of downtown here and we want it to look nice for tourists and everything,” said Johnson.

The clean up crew were out until the early afternoon.

“Everyone loves the Lakewalk, so it’s good to keep more people connected with it this way,” said Johnson.

City officials plan to coordinate more Lakewalk clean ups in the future.