Wolfpack Lax Tops Forest Lake to Remain Undefeated

Duluth defeats Lake Forest to improve their seasonal record to 7-0

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth High School Lacrosse team dominated Forest Lake Saturday afternoon. Jackson Hill had 5 of the 9 goals for the Wolfpack and Jayden Erie had the remaining four. Next up for Duluth, a road trip to take on Grand Rapids.