Bulldogs Are On To The Super Regionals

UMD beats Emporia State 9-1, winning their first NCAA Regional title

WINONA, Minn.- The lady Bulldogs took on Emporia State Sunday afternoon in the NCAA Division II Regionals.

Freshman, and Hermantown native, Jordyn Thomas would get things started in the first with a three run homer.

After that, there was no stopping UMD. Seniors Hannah Schmoll and NAtalie Wright also had back to back home runs, making this the seventh time this season that the Bulldogs hit at least 3 home runs in a game.

“We made some great plays, got us out of some jams, and we put it all together which is what you’ve got to do here. It was a lot of fun” said head coach Jen Walters.

UMD took the game 9-1, moving on to Super Regionals next week.