Moms Spend Time with Their Kids at Popular Duluth Attractions

Vista Fleet and North Shore Scenic Railroad host Mother's Day specials

DULUTH, Minn. – Moms and their kids are out celebrating Mother’s Day at some popular Duluth attractions.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad offered a special Mother’s Day Luncheon aboard a dining car riding up and down the North Shore.

One mom told us she lives out of town so it was a great way to spend the day with her son.

“Because I had to give birth to these kids, I might as well spend time with them,” laughed Missy Peterson.

“Usually it ends up being a hello, love you and this and that but it’s nice to actually get the family up here and get outdoors and do some sort of activity as opposed to just sitting in and texting or calling,” added her son, David Gagliardi.

The ninety minute train ride was designed to be fun for the whole family.

Elsewhere in Duluth, moms rode free on board the Vista Queen for Brunch on the Bay.

The Vista Fleet’s cruise included a tour of the Duluth harbor and a brunch buffet served by the Duluth Grill.

One mom there told us she asked for a trip to Duluth for Mother’s Day so the cruise was a perfect gift.

“That’s what I was looking forward to, is spending time with my kids and doing our first family vacation with all of them,” said Jessica Peterson while boarding the cruise.

The brunch included lasagna, caesar salad, and all of mom’s breakfast favorites.