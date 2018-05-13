Munger Trail Revamped After 2012 Flood Damage

North Shore Inland Marathon celebrates its reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – A five mile section of the Willard Munger State Trail was heavily damaged in the 2012 flood.

That section has now been revamped by the Minnesota DNR and the North Shore Inland Marathon celebrated its reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony kicked off the Mother’s Day Skate, Ride, and Run.

The seventy mile trail is now paved all the way from Duluth to Hinckley, which inline skaters say makes it a perfect outdoor resource for them.

“It’s great to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and it doesn’t hurt your knees like some other sports might do,” said Christina Larson-Dickson, a board member of the North Shore Inline Marathon.

Runners, walkers, and cyclists were all invited to today’s event.

A Mother’s Day brunch was offered after trail users were done experiencing the resurfaced path.

“You can come here and skate for free,” said Skeeter Moore, Executive Director of the Inline Marathon. “It’s at your leisure and it’s a beautiful, beautiful course and trail and just letting people know it’s available here right in our backyard.”

The North Shore Inline Marathon is the largest one in North America. It’s scheduled for September 18, 2018.