Charges Dropped In Superior Fatal Shooting

Jamar Smith Remains Behind Bars Charged with Unrelated Crimes

Charges have been dropped against the man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Superior in January of 2017.

The shooting happened New Year’s Day behind Third Base Bar on Tower Avenue.

Jamar Smith, 26, was arrested in connection to the crime, those charges are now dropped.

Smith remains behind bars charged with unrelated crimes.

Douglas County Attorney Mark Fruehauf says the state was recently provided information from a primary witness to the crime that has “significant impact on that witness’ “expected testimony.'”

Fruehauf says the State does not believe it can prove its case against Smith beyond a reasonable doubt at an upcoming jury trial.

Smith was facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor jail jumping. The original complaint says a key witness saw Smith pull out a gun in the air, during the fight behind the bar right before the fatal shooting.

Kyle Androsky was fatally shot in the incident, his brother Kyle was also shot in the fight but survived.

No suspects are currently charged in the crime.