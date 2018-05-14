Duluth Woman Looks to Perfect Beauty Sleep

DeBroa Rachelle is a Native Duluth Resident Looking to Keep Health, Wellness and Comfort in Mind While You Sleep

DULUTH, Minn. – Do you toss and turn all night long or wake up drenched in sweat?

If so, one Duluthian is looking to make a difference in your life.

“I may not be walking the red carpets in California and Hollywood anymore but I’ll be the hottest chick at a toga party,” said DeBora Rachelle,

Founder, DeBora Rachelle Inc. “It’s not my first rodeo, I’ve been there before, done that.”

Rachelle is a native Northland woman you’ll want to know if you’re looking to catch some peaceful shuteye.

In the past 59 years, not much has changed when it comes to the sheets on your bed.

“I thought, I’m a designer, I could do this,” said Rachelle. “I’m excited to be back in business!”

Thankfully Rachelle realized it was time to create once again.

“I used to be a prom dress designer,” said Rachelle.

From satin gowns to cotton choices, Rachelle wanted hand-picked, quality cotton for her latest line of products; DeBora Rachelle Inc. bedsheets.

“Right now it’s at 150 percent of our goal so I know I’m going back into business which I’m really excited to do,” said Rachelle.

Her bedsheets are currently featured on Kickstarter, a company which aims to help bring creative products to life.

Rachelle started designing the sheets in May 2017. Her passion stems from reality.

“I had tried out like three sets of sheets on my bed, you just can’t get those corners to fit and they would come off during the night and it was just so frustrating,” said Rachelle.

Rachelle explained to FOX 21, a series of easy to use straps with velcro help secure the sheets on your mattress.

“The sheets actually stay on the bed; they’re not going to be wrapped up around you,” said Rachelle.

Already, feedback is fluffy from consumers.

“I know of PTSD patients who unfortunately have nightmares at night so they end up wrapped up in their sheets like a burrito,” said Rachelle.

As she prepares to take her product to market, she’s also satisfying many other sleepers.

“Another girlfriend’s like, well I’m menopausal, I sweat all the time in my sheets!”

Breathable, long staple cotton along with stationary straps are advancements in sleep technology Rachelle wants to emphasize in her new endeavor.

“70 percent of manufacturers put chemicals in their bedsheets; mine has no harmful chemicals that will hurt you,” said Rachelle.

From fashion in the past to checking facts in the future, this female entrepreneur wants health and wellness to be available in your life, and in your bedroom.

“We wonder why allergies, eczema have all been skyrocketing, well the reason is we’re sleeping in that,” said Rachelle. “Not only do they stay on your bed but they’re Oeko-Tex tested.”

If you’d like to visit DeBora Rachelle’s Kickstarter page, click here. Her product will be available for purchase until May 31 on this site.

Click here for more information.