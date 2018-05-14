Housing Tax Credits and Nordic Center Also On Duluth City Council Agenda

DULUTH, Minn. – The City Council is also expects to make a decision on low–income housing tax credits.

There are five projects on the agenda for discussion.

One Roof Housing has proposed a nine percent tax credit for the Decker and Brewery Creek Apartments.

The three projects under construction for a four percent tax credit include re-purposing certain floors of the Board of Trade Building into residential units, revamping the former St. Louis County Jail for affordable housing and continuing to preserve the 39 unit Washington Center Studio Apartments.

“Five projects that will total over 300 housing units,” said Department of Planning & Construction Services Director Keith Hamre. “So it provides needed resource for the development of affordable housing.”

When tax credit resolutions are passed by the city of Duluth applications for the tax credits can then be submitted to the state.

“So it provides cash equity for developers to use that, helps them get their construction financing or helps them bring down the cost of the rent that would normally be charged with new construction or development,” said Hamre.

The Council could also pass a resolution to begin work on the Grand Avenue Nordic Center this fall at a cost of $1.5 million.

The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club could also get approval to accept a donation of more than $400,000 for the site.

The project would lead to more than five kilometers of new ski trails in the west end.