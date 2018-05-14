Lake Superior College Holds 2018 Commencement

More than 700 graduates walked across the DECC Auditorium stage

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College celebrated their 2018 graduating class at their annual commencement ceremony.

More than seven-hundred students walked across the stage at the DECC Auditorium to get their degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

As students prepare for the next steps in their lives, family members came to show their support.

“We are very proud of her. Very proud. She’s been the spunk of our family so it’s fun,” said Phyllis Horvath about her granddaughter graduating from the college’s X-Ray program.

LSC is Northeastern Minnesota’s largest two-year college with more than 10,000 students.