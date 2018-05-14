Pedestrian Bridge Now Open at Chester Bowl

Safety and Environmental Improvements are Being Made at Chester Bowl, One of Duluth's Most Popular Parks

DULUTH, Minn. – Safety and environmental improvements are helping to beautify Chester Bowl in Duluth.

The City has finished installing a new pedestrian bridge spanning across Chester Creek.

Before construction, Chester Bowl Executive Director Dave Schaeffer says there was simply an old dam visitors would use to walk across to get to the other side of the creek.

Aside from safety, the new bridge will also help protect vegetation along the newly renovated banks.

“People love the bridge. We’ve watched people go across it and just hang out here for a long time, fish off the bridge. People really welcome this as an addition to the park,” said Schaeffer.

Parents have been happier with the increased safety as well.

According to the City of Duluth, the total cost of the project is $60,000.