Public Invited To Listening Session On Husky Refinery Incident

The meeting will happen from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Superior Middle School.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A lot of unanswered questions still remain nearly three weeks after the Husky Refinery explosion and fire in Superior.

A community listening session is being held at Superior Middle School to address some of these issues.

Community members will have an opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions about the Husky incident.

Representatives from the Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Public Health will all be there.

They’ll give short presentations and small group discussions are also planned.

“Social media, other platforms have been running wild with a lot of speculation,” said University of Wisconsin Extension Community & Economic Development Educator James Anderson. “We really wanted to try and bring interested community members together in a safe environment where everyone can be heard.”

Information from tonight’s meeting will be compiled into a report and shared with the agencies to help educate and do even more outreach with the community.