St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin Receives Highest Attorney Rating

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Attorney Mark S. Rubin has again been awarded the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

This is the highest possible rating for both ability and ethical standards.

According to Martindale-Hubbell, this rating represents the pinnacle of professional excellence and is achieved only after an attorney has been reviewed and recommended by their peers/members of the Bar and Judiciary.

Attorney Mark Rubin said he is “very grateful to his peers who nominated him for the distinction and he recognizes that not only lawyers, but all citizens benefit when we maintain high legal and ethical standards.”