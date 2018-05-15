City Councilors Approve ESST Amendments

DULUTH, Minn. – Last night the Duluth City council moved forward on the Earned Sick and Safe Time Ordinance that has been debated for months and even years.

Two new amendments were introduced and approved last night.

One amendment would change the accrual rate to one hour of earned sick and safe time for every 50 hours worked.

The other exempts season employees from accruing earned sick and safe time.

The ordinance will need a second reading to be voted on at a meeting at the end of the month.