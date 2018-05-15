Companies to Classrooms Has Been Helping Teachers for Five Years

Organization has a free school supplies store for Northland educators

DULUTH, Minn. – An organization in Duluth has spent five years giving free school supplies to area teachers.

Companies to Classrooms recently moved to a new location in the basement of the Old Central High School building.

It is a free store filled with new and slightly used items donated by people and businesses to help students’ educational experience.

“This is really saving our teachers a lot of money, it is enhancing the education process and the best part, it’s keeping all this stuff out of the landfill,” said Mary Streufert, the organization’s board chair.

This school year, Companies to Classrooms gave away about $52,000 worth of supplies.