Council Members Deny Vacation Rental Extension

The vacation rental cap will remain at 60 units.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council voted again adding additional vacation rentals.

At the City Council meeting Monday night, the ordinance to add more vacation rentals in the city of Duluth was turned down 5-4. Currently, the city allows 60 vacation rental units. The ordinance would have increased the rentals to 114. Council members Anderson, Russ, Sipress, Van Nett, Westerlund voted against.