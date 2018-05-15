Duluth Celebrates National Salvation Army Week

Two-thirds of the Salvation Army's meals in Duluth go toward the food shelf.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s National Salvation Army Week and Duluth is among the places marking the occasion.

Staff members came to the Salvation Army thrift store in Duluth to say thank you to the people who support them.

National Salvation Army week recognizes what the Salvation Army has done in communities all across the country.

More than 150 years later after being formed the Salvation Army is carrying on the tradition of helping people.

“When you shop at the salvation army thrift store the money is going to maybe help somebody put food on their table or have a hot lunch that day,” said Salvation Army Capt. Teri Ellison. “We provide vouchers, so sometimes people just need their physical items, household items and clothing, so shopping here helps us support and keep that going.”

During just the first quarter of the year Duluth’s Salvation Army provided almost 20,000 meals.