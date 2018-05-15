Duluth FC Hosts St. Louis FC in U.S. Open Cup

Duluth FC Advances to the Round Two

DULUTH, Minn.- History continues for Duluth FC, after winning a nail biter in shootout out fashion after a pair of overtimes against Dakota Fusion FC, the Bluegreens now set their sights on an even more lofty goal as they prepare to collide with St. Louis FC of the USL in round two of the U.S. Open Cup. St. Louis already has 7 games under their belt this season and leaves Duluth once again playing the underdog role, but that’s exactly what they’re used to.

Head Coach Joel Person, “This is what you dream of as a little kid growing up playing soccer, or any sport for that matter. The chance to play the big professional team and give them a challenge, take them down. How many movies have been made about this same concept? So again, it’s a bucket list thing for all of us involved.”

To make the situation even more exciting the Bluegreens won’t have to pack their bags for this match as it will be held at Public Schools Stadium this Wednesday (5/16) evening, putting Duluth professional soccer on a whole new level.

Dana Kowachek, “Anytime you get to play at the level that you achieve to play at is really cool, so, for me playing in a professional game like this, that’s awesome.”