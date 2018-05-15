Emergency Preparedness Training in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Emergencies can happen in the blink of an eye and the Northland is no stranger to that.

Being prepared in case of an emergency is the big theme at a unique conference in Duluth this week.

Organizers say the husky refinery explosion and fire were still on many people’s mind as disaster response and management experts took part in today’s sessions.

It’s the seventh year for the Under One Roof Conference.

It’s where more than 300 people with a background in emergency management and other state agencies are under one roof.

“Like they’ve always said it’s better to get to know each other before the disaster hits and that’s what we do here,” said American Red Cross, Minnesota Region Disaster Program Manager Tony Guerra.

A review team looked at how the American Red Cross, St. Louis and Douglas County responded to the Husky fire.

“We have a great partnership here in the Twin Ports. The state border doesn’t matter when it comes to assistance, be it fire, law enforcement, volunteer groups or public health,” said Guerra. “I mean everybody was helping. Everybody, it didn’t matter what it was.”

Many breakout sessions are geared to a certain audience like emergency management and tribal groups.

Emergency Physician John Hick has worked with the Minnesota Department of Health on “Crisis Standards of Care,” or what a community does when there’s a disaster and the demands exceed the resources available.

For example if there’s a natural disaster like a tornado.

“So what we want to make sure is that people are taking a structured approach and working together,” said Guerra. “So in these situations you can either bring more resources in or you can move patients around.”

Emergency preparedness requires communication, coordination and teamwork.

The goal is for guests to use the tools they learn when they get back to work.

Dr. Hick knows in order to remain prepared the community has to be willing to help.

“Sometimes when the 911 system is overwhelmed, it’s not going to be easy to get an ambulance,” said Dr, Hick. “You may have to help a neighbor get to the hospital or you may have to help a neighbor move some debris so they can get out of their house or help move debris, so an ambulance can get down a road.”

The conference is also focusing on workplace violence and active shooter situations.

And even how the Super Bowl that took place in the twin cities was handled and what went on with the planning to put that big event together.

The conference continues May 16 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.