Fire Rips Through House on West Fourth Street

No One Injured in Blaze

DULUTH, Minn.-A fire ripped through a house at about 3 p.m. earlier today at 4209 W. Fourth St.

No one was injured in the fire as crews arrived quickly. All pets have also been accounted for. The fire department believes a discarded cigarette caused the blaze.

It’s estimated that $15,000 in damage was caused by the fire, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

“Duluth Firefighters made a quick knockdown of the fire and kept it contained to the front deck and interior of the porch area,” the fire department said in a prepared statement.

