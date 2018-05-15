International Music History Can be Found in Superior Museum

A World of Accordions Museum Displays Evolution of Instrument

SUPERIOR, Wis. – International music history is alive in the Twin Ports.

Some refer to the Harrington Arts Center as a hidden gem.

The center has featured musicians from all over the world and the World of Accordions Museum also has international flair through their instruments that are on display.

“They’re all individual personalities. They play, they handle differently, but the accordion, in general, will play every type of music whether it be serious or entertainment, popular or classical,” explained Founder and Curator of A World of Accordions Museums Helmi Harrington, Ph.D.

Inside the museum, you’ll see the beginning of these instruments from 1930 to the complete development, from the button diatonic to the German concertina, into the piano accordions and so much more.

Harrington says it’s not just music history at the center, she says the accordions also portray culture.

“They do sound and function differently and they represent not only the music but also the rhythms, the body of movements, the mores of the people of the countries,” said Harrington.

The museum is located at 1401 Belknap St, Superior, WI 54880 and can be reached at 218-393-0245.

It’s open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.