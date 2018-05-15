Marinas Busy After Sudden Summer Weather

After a later than expected winter, boaters are all getting on the water at the same time

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Ice was still in the Duluth harbor until the first week of May. With spring finally here, local marinas are filling up with boats.

Barker’s Island Marina in Superior has been busy with everyone bringing their boats at once.

They say it may be a short boating season this year, but they hope the recent sunny weather will help boaters make the most of it.

“It just went from winter to summer and it’s been very busy here at the marina,” said Megan Brevak, Barker’s Island Ship Store manager. “No one thinks about their boat during the winter, and now everyone’s suddenly thinking about their boat and it’s been pretty crazy.”

Barker’s Island still has plenty of slips available. If you’re interested in docking there, just give them a call.