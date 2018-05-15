MN House Passes Line 3 Pipeline Construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota House has approved a bill authorizing construction on Enbridge’s Line Three oil pipeline.

Before the 74 to 51 vote House Speaker Kurt Daudt spoke on the House floor for the first time in four years saying the proposed replacement pipeline is for the environment, for good paying jobs and for more tax revenue for Minnesota cities.

“With technology today, we can protect the environment and we can create jobs and I’m so damn proud to stand here and tell you I’m glad my party is the one standing for those jobs and knows that you can protect the environment.”

Daudt continued, “The oil’s coming out of the ground. You’re not going to stop it. What you are going to do is stop the jobs and you’re going to stop the property tax revenue. That’s what you’re stopping.”

This is the same pipeline proposal that has sparked many protests from people concerned about the environment, land and water.