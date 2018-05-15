National Bank of Commerce & FOX 21 to Award $10,000 to Northland Student

Strength in Community Scholarship to be Awarded in June

DULUTH, Minn. – With the help of the National Bank of Commerce and other sponsors, FOX 21 is giving away several scholarships to help local students afford the cost of college.

Ten students throughout the Northland have been chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

At a banquet on June 12, one of those winners will find out they’ve won the $10,000 from National Bank of Commerce.

The scholarship is unique because it is set to help not only straight A students, but also the B students in school.

This year the during the application process, the scholarship asked the students to name one local business that they might like to intern at.

The bank is reaching out to the HR Departments of all these businesses and forwarding these potential candidates on to them.

This is to show the students the career opportunities available in the Northland.