New Changes at the Duluth Transit Authority

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Transit Authority welcomed in a new general manager Phil Pumphrey.

Pumphrey is new to Duluth but tells FOX 21 he’s excited to work with the board and learn the area. The new general manager tells us he’s worn many hats in the industry and is ready for this new role.

“So all the different types of services out in the business or the industry I’ve worked with or managed,” DTA General Manager Phil Pumphrey said.

Meanwhile, more changes are coming to the DTA as a half dozen electric buses will running in Duluth this June. This is part of a project with the federal government. The DTA is helping track to see how the electric buses will run in cold temperatures.