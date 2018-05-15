Parklets Taking Over Downtown Duluth

Parklets are a deck like platform in a parking space, which can be used for a variety of purposes.

DULUTH, Minn.- Parking spots in downtown Duluth are being taken over, not just by tourists, but being transformed into spaces known as “parklets.”

Parklets are a deck like platform in a parking space, which can be used for a variety of purposes. Zeitgeist Café is constructing its own parklet right now and plans to utilize the space every way they can. Visionaries behind the project say parklets add life and vibrancy to the downtown area.

“People who are in parklets are interacting with others that they would not have interacted with had they just passed by each other on the street, so making those connections is really a cool thing,” Active Transportation Coordinator Shawna Mullen said.

Over the course of the summer, the outdoor venue will be filled with plants, art, tables, and chairs, creators tell us possibly even a few yoga sessions. The grand opening of the parklet will be on June 7th.

Zeitgeist is seeking 2-D art to display publicly at the parklet. Organizers say concepts should be drafts, plywood will be provided for artists to create their finished public art. The approximate dimensions for the panels are (2′ 6″ x 2′ 3″). All submissions must be sent before May 23rd, email sarahlueck@zeitgeistarts.com to apply.