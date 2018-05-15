How to Show Support for Your Local Police Officers

One community is hosting a luncheon to show they are thankful for the departments services.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- National Police Week is a time dedicated to honoring fallen officers, b ut in Superior the community is taking this opportunity to honor those that have passed away along with officers currently serving.

Reaching out to the police department on Facebook letting them know who helped you and how is a great way to show you’re thankful. But acknowledging their service can be as simple as a hello. Members of the Central Assembly of God Church went all out to honor the Superior Police Department. This is the second year the parish hosted Officer Appreciation Lunch. Six chairs were left empty to honor the fallen officers.

Organizers say the Christian community has been silent in recent years, the luncheon is a way of publically showing thanks.

“For police officers, in general, its been a difficult profession, especially after the past five years, so we just want to tell them thank you for all that you’re doing and we appreciate you,” organizer Rose Ligman said.

Private businesses and community members made donations as gifts to the officers, but the department only requested items that will help in crisis situations, such as stuffed animals and coloring books.

“We can use them as outreach for events we go to but we may have a child come to the police department or something happen in their family or we can give them something to distract them a little bit,” Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said.

Officers say seeing support like this from the community shows that people care about the work they’re doing and can often serve as a reminder as to why they became a cop. Back in 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15th Peace Officers Memorial Day which has grown to a week full of activities.