UMD Softball Advances to NCAA Super Regional

No. 25 Bulldogs to Face No. 8 Southern Arkansas

DULUTH, Minn.- True to their word the UMD Softball team went on quite a run through the NCAA DII Central Regional to claim their first ever title and punch their ticket to the Super Regional round. It was no easy task of course, as the Bulldogs started off with a bang only to fall in game two, then the bats came to life and UMD drove in 20 runs in 3 straight wins to earn their first ever Regional Championship.

Head Coach Jen Walter, “We knew. We kind of felt like we were the team to win it, it was just a matter of getting it done. And we came kind of with focus and with that drive, really believing that we could and I think that was a big part of it.”

And the ‘Dogs are not done yet, as the Super Regional now looms for Thursday; UMD will face NO. 8 Southern Arkansas for a shot at the DII Championships.

Jen Walter, “I know some of the coaches that have coached those teams and so I’ve been talking to them and get getting a little rapport about what they learned when they played them, trying to help us out, so that we have a better idea of kind of how to approach the game, attack their hitters and what our hitter will maybe be looking for.”