US Says it’s Going Ahead With North Korea Summit Plan

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency Reported That the North Was Threatening to Cancel the Summit With That Country

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SEOUL, South Korea-The United States says it is going ahead with plans for the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department says the U.S. has not heard anything directly from Pyongyang or Seoul that would change that. Her comment came shortly after South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the North was threatening to cancel the summit because of ongoing military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Kim had previously indicated he understood the need and purpose of the U.S. continuing its long-planned joint exercises with South Korea.

Yonhap says the two-week military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea started Friday and included about 100 warplanes.