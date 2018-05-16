Ashland man Threatens Neighbors with Pistol

The 68-year-old is Facing Multiple Charges

ASHLAND, Wis. – According to the Ashland Police Department officers responded to a report last night of an intoxicated male threatening his neighbors while carrying a revolver pistol.

The neighbors state they were cutting down a tree in their yard when the upset neighbor came outside yelling about the noise of the chainsaw while carrying the pistol.

After failed attempts to get the suspect to come out of his home on his own authorities breached the home, along with K-9 “Chase,” and was able to apprehend the suspect.

The 68-year-old Ashland man is facing possible charges of endangering the safety by use of a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

The name of the suspect is being withheld until formal charges are finalized by the District Attorney.

There were no injuries to the suspect or officers in this incident.