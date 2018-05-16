Baseball Preps: Hermantown Tops Greenway, Duluth East Shocks Denfeld

The Hawks defeated the Raiders 11-1, while the Greyhounds got the upset win over the Hunters 13-3.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In high school baseball action, Hermantown got the best of Greenway 11-1 at the Hermantown Sports Complex. The Hawks have now won four of their past six games.

And in Duluth, it was a shocker as Duluth East knocks off rivals Duluth Denfeld 13-3 in six innings. The Greyhounds came into the game with just two wins on the season and the Hunters were 10-5.