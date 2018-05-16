The Bedrock Bar Transforming into the Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub

The revamped expansion sports bar will have virtual golf simulators.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bedrock Bar is under new ownership, a new name, and adding a new feel to Lincoln Park.

The Sweet Spot Indoor Golf is expanding at what use to be the Bedrock Bar. The property will now be called the Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub.

The new owners tell us they wanted to keep their business in the craft district and help it grow.

“It’s exciting but it’s also a labor of love because there is a lot of work involved to update and uplift this facility into what we want it to become,” Caddy Shack Indoor Golf & Pub co-owner Stephanie Lafleur said.

The revamped expansion sports bar will have virtual golf simulators and more games in general. Interior construction will begin shortly. For more information visit the Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub.